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Delhi on rain alert for next 48 hours as thunderstorms bring sudden chill, IMD warns of gusty winds across NCR

Delhi on rain alert for next 48 hours as thunderstorms bring sudden chill, IMD warns of gusty winds across NCR

Unexpected rain and thunderstorms have brought a sudden temperature drop across Delhi-NCR offering relief from heat while prompting IMD warnings about changing weather conditions and possible disruptions.

Delhi rain alert- IMD

Delhi-NCR residents experienced a March surprise this week after clouds and mild rainfall engulfed Delhi early Monday. Some areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram recorded mild rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“This sudden change came as a surprise to daily commuters and office-goers who have now broken free from Delhi’s infamous late-March temperature chart.”

Delhi Rain Alert: Yellow Alert Issued By IMD

IMD further warned Delhi-NCR citizens with a yellow alert stating more rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over the next few hours. Weather experts have urged locals to take precautions especially if they are stepping out during peak afternoon hours. Gusty winds are expected to increase over Delhi with possibilities of lightning in isolated areas.

“On another note, what baffled Delhiites was how the rain drastically reduced temperatures making March feel like winter again.”

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Temperatures took a U-Turn

Following mild rainfall and cloudy conditions, Delhi’s maximum temperature fell by a few degrees, resulting in Delhi welcoming winters during the start of March.

Social media was flooded with residents sharing pictures of how they had to pull out their light jackets from closets to brace through morning and evening commutes.

Rainfall in Delhi due to?

Meteorologists confirm this odd rain surprise to be caused by western disturbances- which is a weather system known to cause rainfall, thunderstorms, and cool gusty winds over northern India.

The western disturbances not only affected Delhi but several states across northern and central India too experienced changes in weather conditions.

Rainfall Impact: Few hours of relief from heat & pollution

People across Delhi-NCR experienced relief from increasing temperatures and better air quality. Although there were fewer incidents reported, many faced:

Slow traffic during peak morning hours

Waterlogging reported in some areas

Power fluctuations

Weather people welcomed this weather interruption as it acted as a breather before the intense summer months arrive.

IMD Weather Forecast

“As per IMD forecast, Delhi will continue to experience cloudy weather conditions with possibility of mild rain and thunderstorms for the next few days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise again once the weather system loses momentum.”

Meanwhile, here’s what locals can do:

Keep an eye out for weather updates

Steer clear of open areas during thunderstorms

Allow extra time for travel if venturing out due to sudden rainfall.

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