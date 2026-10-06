Delhi rain alert: Relief for residents as heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to lash city

IMD issued weather alerts for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting rain and thunderstorms till Sunday alongside widespread squalls across multiple states.

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Delhi Weather- | Image: ANI

Delhi rain alert: In a matter of relief for the residents of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), the weather has taken a sudden turn in the national capital and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). In the recent update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness rain and thunderstorms, bringing some relief from the prevailing pollution on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moreover, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Also, humidity is expected to remain between 45 and 55 per cent. Here are all

Delhi weather forecast for October 6 and 7

According to the weather department’s forecast, Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on October 7, with temperatures expected to range between 34 and 22 degrees Celsius. Similarly, partly cloudy conditions are expected on October 8, with the temperature likely to remain between 34 and 22 degrees Celsius. A slight drop in temperatures is expected on October 9, when the maximum temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius. Most importantly, rain and thunderstorms will give the residents relief from heat and rising pollution.

Weather advisory for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Unsettled weather conditions in Delhi-NCR are expected to linger through Sunday with intermittent rain spells. Additionally, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are predicted across northern, eastern, central, and southern states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather warning covering Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Meteorological forecasts indicate that weather across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will remain unsettled over the coming days, with intermittent rain spells and thunderstorm activity likely to persist through Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies are also expected to prevail on October 10 and 11, with temperatures likely to remain between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The change in weather, coupled with strong winds, has resulted in a slight improvement in air quality across parts of Delhi-NCR. However, pollution levels continue to remain a concern, with several areas recording air quality in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories.

(With inputs from agencies)