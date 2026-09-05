Delhi Rain: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos, IMD issues yellow alert for more showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Delhi Rain: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and parts of adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today, predicting more showers during the day.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-rain-heavy-rain-triggers-waterlogging-traffic-chaos-imd-issues-yellow-alert-for-more-showers-check-forecast-for-noida-gurugram-ghaziabad-faridabad-8517035/ Copy

Delhi Rain: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos, IMD issues yellow alert for more showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Rain Havoc: After Friday’s torrential rain, which triggered severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas, Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed more downpours on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. The monsoon showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning. Heavy rain during the day has already triggered waterlogging in areas and on roads that were already waterlogged. The downpour has also caused traffic congestion on several major routes, including DND, roads near AIIMS and Noida Sector 16.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Delhi, visuals from Akbar Road area. pic.twitter.com/f0dXhtMzZ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, more torrential showers are expected throughout the day with thunderstorms and lightning. A yellow alert has been issued for light to moderate showers. Rainfall activity is going to remain strong across several states on Saturday, with IMD forecasting heavy downpour in parts of northwest and central India.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Delhi, visuals from South Avenue area. pic.twitter.com/5yqljjLqj0 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026



The weather department said that a well-marked low-pressure area, which is formed over central parts of northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, is influencing weather conditions.

Waterlogging In Several Areas

Non-stop rainfall on Friday triggered severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR, causing traffic snarls in several areas and disrupting normal movement across the region. Heavy waterlogging is witnessed near Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing heavy vehicular slowdowns and flight diversions.

#WATCH | Delhi: Streets waterlogged in Geeta Colony as heavy rainfall lashes the city. pic.twitter.com/BZUGlSysCH — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

Mahipalpur–Gurugram Stretch: Traffic is witnessed along the main flyover and near the toll plaza area.

Subroto Park, Moti Bagh: Severe water accumulation near Moti Bagh Metro Station and surrounding flyovers has affected the traffic flow toward Dhaula Kuan.

Connaught Place (CP): Several inner and outer circle stretches have been waterlogged.

Kashmere Gate / ISBT: Waterlogging near the Hanuman Mandir is witnessed.

Naraina, Janakpuri: Non-stop rainfall leads to waterlogging on inner lanes and connecting roads.

Delhi–Gurugram Expressway: Major traffic slowdowns on roads connecting Delhi and Gurugram.

Noida, Ghaziabad Border Roads: Localised waterlogging triggered traffic snarls on main commuter transit routes.

Delhi-NCR Waterlogging & Traffic Hotspots

Category Locations Underpasses Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Azadpur Underpass, Zakhira Flyover Underpass, Tilak Nagar Underpass Delhi Arterial Corridors & Ring Roads Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Mahipalpur, Shiv Murti Stretch, Ring Road (WHO Building/ITO), Kashmere Gate/ISBT Stretch, Rohtak Road, Mundka, Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj Gurugram NH-48 Corridor & Internal Links, Delhi–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Shankar Chowk, Cyber City Hub, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Golf Course Extension, Sohna Road Noida-Ghaziabad Corridor Mahamaya Flyover Loops, DND Approaches, Sector 62 & 63 Industrial Belts, Sector 94 Underpass, Vijay Nagar, Sahibabad (Ghaziabad)

Delhi Weather Forecast For Sunday, September 5-10

The skies are expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rain on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, while humidity may remain between 70 and 95 percent.

On Monday, skies will remain cloudy with light showers, while temperatures may hover between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD. the weather conditions are likely to turn partly cloudy.