Delhi Rain: IMD issues Red Alert as heavy showers lash Delhi-NCR, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls – Check forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Several areas in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rain lashed the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

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Delhi Rain: Heavy showers lash Delhi-NCR, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad | Image: ANI (Representative)

Delhi Rain: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday. Several areas in the capital city, Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed severe waterlogging on major roads and low-lying areas. Several vehicles were seen wading through waterlogged roads near Sector 16 and DND, severely disrupting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Delhi and adjoining areas for today.

Delhi Weather

On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, IMD has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and NCR. A red alert has also been issued for Delhi for heavy rain. Similar weather is expected on Saturday as well. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely around 28.2 degrees Celsius. Clouds will remain in the sky throughout the day.

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Several Areas

Rain in Delhi-NCR has slowed down vehicles on major routes. Waterlogging was reported in several major routes, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS, Ashoka Road and the Supreme Court.

Delhi AQI

The capital city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was recorded around 74 (10 am), which is considered ‘satisfactory.’ The overall AQI in NCR is also in the satisfactory to moderate category.

Haryana, Chandigarh Weather

The weather department has also predicted monsoon downpour in isolated parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi today. A similar warning has also been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan. For the capital city, similar weather conditions with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday.

IMD Heavy Rainfall Warning

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of central India, Madhya Pradesh, on September 4. Monsoon activity such as thunderstorms and lightning, is also expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Monsoon downpour is likely at isolated places over Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD has forecast heavy showers in parts of the Konkan region and Goa. Rain is also possible over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kutch during the period.