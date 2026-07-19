Delhi Rain Big Update: Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Delhi likely to witness light downpour today, IMD issues statement

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 31°C at Safdarjung, 29.2°C at Lodhi Road, 29°C at Palam, 29.4°C at Ayanagar, and 27.6°C at the Ridge weather station.

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Delhi Weather Update

New Delhi: The national capital has been witnessing hot and humid weather conditions for several weeks now with no respite from the sweltering conditions. Not only are the days extremely warm, but nights have also become increasingly uncomfortable. On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 31°C, the highest for the month in the past five years. On Saturday, it dipped slightly to 30.2°C but has now climbed back to 31°C, which is 3.8°C above the seasonal average. A slight change in weather conditions is expected by the afternoon, which may bring some relief.

Rain Likely Accompanied by Gusty Winds

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. Light rain is expected by the afternoon, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 20–40 kmph. However, humid conditions are likely to persist despite the rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 31°C at Safdarjung, 29.2°C at Lodhi Road, 29°C at Palam, 29.4°C at Ayanagar, and 27.6°C at the Ridge weather station.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours. It is important to note that the state has been experiencing a rainfall deficit over the past few weeks. Raigad, Thane, Palghar, the Pune Ghat region, the Nashik Ghat region, and the Satara Ghat region are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 19.

In addition, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal are expected to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

Rajasthan likely to see monsoon revival from July 21: IMD

The southwest monsoon is set to revive over Rajasthan next week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a fresh spell of widespread rainfall across eastern, western and central parts of the state from July 21 onwards.

According to the IMD, weak monsoon conditions are likely to persist across most parts of Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase from July 21 in parts of the Kota, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan.

The department said the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase over the western and central parts of the state from July 22-23. During the last week of July, monsoon activity is expected to strengthen further over parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in western Rajasthan.