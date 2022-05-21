New Delhi: Over 11 flights, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight, were on Friday evening diverted from Delhi airport to other airports after heavy rain and thunderstorm in the national capital and surrounding areas. As per a report by news agency ANI, some of the flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions.Also Read - Two Killed As Heavy Rain Lashes Bengaluru, Normal Life Disrupted

According to the report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight was diverted to Agra due to bad weather in the national capital. He was heading back to Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat’s Vadodara where he addressed a public gathering. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Kerala Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert For 7 Districts | Details Here

At least 11 flights, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight, were diverted due to bad weather in Delhi today, May 20. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/nAkodRWtHi — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Airport authorities have advised the air passengers to get in touch with the airlines for updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” Delhi Airport posted on its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, rains in parts of Delhi-NCR brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature. The rain, which started in the afternoon, picked up pace late evening.

Several residents took to social media to share pictures and videos as rains battered the dry and dusty roads and some of them tweeted about their wait at the Delhi airport.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature went up to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds for Saturday. The IMD had also said that a partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days.