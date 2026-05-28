Delhi rain: Massive relief for residents as heavy rain lashes national capital amid heatwave conditions

Heavy rain lashed parts of national capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperatures of the region.

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Rainfall- File image- PTI

Delhi rain: In a matter of relief for the residents of national capital, Delhi-NCR finally received much-needed relief from the intense heat and heatwave conditions that have persisted over the past few days. The rainfall in the region came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain. For those unversed, temperatures in Delhi and nearby regions remain significantly high before the rain with he Safdarjung weather station recording a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained around 26 degrees Celsius. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather and IMD predictions.

What did IMD predict on Delhi weather?

The alert comes amid severe heatwave conditions in the city, with maximum temperatures hovering between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius in recent days. According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR was expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall on May 28, with wind speeds likely to reach up to 50 kmph.

“A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28. Under its influence, Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall activity between May 28 and May 30, leading to a substantial reduction in temperatures,” an IMD official said.

Also read: Delhi Rains: City likely to get respite from severe heatwave as IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, issues alert for these states

Rising temperatures in Delhi

At present, temperatures in Delhi remain significantly high. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained around 26 degrees Celsius. Although no major change in temperature is expected immediately, the IMD has forecast a drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius after May 29, which is likely to provide considerable relief from the scorching heat.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates

In addition to rainfall, thunderstorms are expected to affect several parts of the city over the next few days. The IMD said such weather activity could disrupt normal life and advised residents to exercise caution during periods of intense wind and rain.

(With inputs from agencies)