New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday woke up to a cloudy sky and light rainfall along with gusty winds as the city recorded minimum temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius. This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light intensity rain in Delhi and said the minimum temperatures over Northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the time.Also Read - 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing: Delhi Issues New Guidelines For Private Offices | Read Here

Delhi on Friday had recorded minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department said. The weather department also predicted light rainfall for Delhi and its adjoining areas on January 23. Also Read - Weekend Curfew to Continue in Delhi, Pvt Offices Allowed to Run at 50% Capacity | Read Details

Delhi on Thursday had recorded its maximum temperature at 19 degrees — two notches below season’s usual and minimum temperature at 9.8 degrees which is three notches above the season’s average. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continue to remain in the very poor category at 353, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research’s (SAFAR) estimates. Also Read - Delhi Govt Caps COVID Test Rates For Private Labs. Check New Charges Here

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the very poor and poor categories, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe.’

The ministry of earth sciences in its air quality and weather bulletin said that the air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday (January 22) and Sunday (January 23).