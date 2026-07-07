Delhi rain: Monsoon showers lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat and humidity

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Tuesday.

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Delhi rain: Monsoon showers lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat and humidity | Image: PTI

Delhi Rain: Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the residents some respite from heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate showers through the day. It said that the showers are expected to continue over the next few days. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during this period.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital; visuals from Shanti Path pic.twitter.com/YG44NxZWNL — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

Delhi Weather Forecast

As per IMD’s Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi-NCR, similar weather is expected in all 15 districts, including North Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi, Shahdara, and NCR districts Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The weather department has sounded a ‘Yellow’ alert warning till Thursday. During this period, a generally cloudy sky with ‘a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places’ is expected. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 km/h are also expected.

Thunderstorms, Lightening Expected On Wednesday

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On Thursday, July 9, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected during morning/forenoon.

No IMD Warning For Friday, Saturday

After Thursday, the warning level will drop to ‘Green – No Warning’ for Friday and Saturday. Cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle and lightning is expected in the afternoon on both days.

Mumbai Weather

Incessant monsoon rains continue to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas, with rainwater inundating several low-lying parts of the city. Severere waterlogging has been witnessed on major routes, leading to traffic jams. Knee-deep water in several areas created problems for office-goers and students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Maximum City, Thane, and Raigad and a red alert for Pune and Nashik, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai Weather

Train services have been affected as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Intense weather conditions have also affected flight operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, its highest alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas today. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Wednesday. High tide is also expected in the afternoon.