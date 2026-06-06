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Delhi Weather Today, 06 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 6, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Delhi Weather Today, 06 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad
Delhi Weather Update (PTI)

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with rain on June 6 and June 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average. Relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Read more: Delhi weather forecast June 5: IMD issues rain and temperature drop alert | Check detailed forecast

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

IMD Weather Update Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 6, 2026 1:58 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: From June 8 onwards, strong surface winds are expected during daytime hours. Temperatures are likely to rise further, with the maximum reaching 40 degrees Celsius on June 8 and climbing to 41 degrees Celsius between June 9 and June 11.

  • Jun 6, 2026 1:47 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: Weather conditions are expected to improve from June 7, when the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is forecast to touch 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

  • Jun 6, 2026 1:21 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in Delhi-NCR on June 6, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling around 26 degrees Celsius.

  • Jun 6, 2026 1:10 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

  • Jun 6, 2026 12:53 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed

  • Jun 6, 2026 12:52 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

  • Jun 6, 2026 12:47 PM IST

    Delhi Weather Today Live: The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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