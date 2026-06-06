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Delhi Weather Today, 06 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

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Delhi Weather Update (PTI)

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with rain on June 6 and June 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average. Relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Rain in Himachal Pradesh till June 11

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, with the local Met office predicting the wet spell to continue in the state till June 11. Shimla witnessed a hailstorm, while areas such as Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Palampur and Kufri received thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday evening.

IMD Weather Update Live: