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Delhi rain: National capital receives showers – Check IMD forecast here
Delhi rain: National capital receives showers – Check IMD forecast here
Delhi rain: National capital receives showers – Check IMD forecast here
#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm. Visuals around IGI Airport. pic.twitter.com/cW4Vm4i2Ky
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026
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