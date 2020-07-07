New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast thundershowers in Delhi-NCR for the next 72 hours. Thundershowers for the first 24 hours, it said, will be moderate followed by light thundershowers for 48 hours after that. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Temperature May Dip as Light Showers Likely Today

Speaking to news agency ANI, Anand Sharma, deputy Director General, IMD, said, “For the next 24 hours, we expect a moderate thundershower in Delhi-NCR and after that for the next 48 hours, we expect light rain thundershowers. This will lead to normal and below normal temperatures but we don’t expect heavy showers at the moment”. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Downpour, Thunderstorms to Continue Till Saturday; Will Change in Temperature Impact Coronavirus Spread?

He further said that right now, there was no strong weather system in and around Delhi. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Traffic Snarls in Many Parts Due to Water-logging, Advisory Issued | Read Here

“We have a cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and Kutch, another cyclonic circulatuion on Jharkhand has weakened and another cyclonic circulation is present over coastal Andhra Pradesh”, the IMD deputy DG further said.

The forecast will definitely bring cheers to Delhiites as rains will bring relief from sweltering heat at a time the national capital is witnessing a rapid surge in its coronavirus cases, having crossed the one lakh-case mark.

The forecast also comes at a time when financial capital Mumbai, which is the second-worst COVID-affected city after Delhi, too, has been witnessing heavy rains for five straight days since Friday.