Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad today; IMD issues alert

On October 16 and 17, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

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New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning. The sudden downpour brought cooler conditions to the national capital and caused waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, was likely across Delhi-NCR over the next two to three hours.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours,” the weather department said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall across all 11 districts of the national capital until 9am on Monday.

An orange alert has been issued for parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, the maximum temperature on October 13 is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius

The minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

On October 14, the maximum is likely to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecast at 23-25 degrees Celsius.

For October 15, the IMD has forecast a maximum of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius.

On October 16 and 17, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had also warned of possible traffic disruptions, water accumulation in low-lying areas and an increased risk of vehicle accidents in its advisory for October 11.

Commuters were advised to check traffic conditions before setting out, follow traffic advisories and avoid stretches prone to waterlogging.

The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi had dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the preceding 24 hours, while minimum temperatures showed no significant change.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures dip below normal as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana

Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with temperatures dipping several notches below normal, according to the weather office. Chandigarh, the capital of the twin states, received rainfall during the day. According to the local meteorological centre, the city received 14.4 mm rainfall, with the maximum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot recorded maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius, 25 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to nine notches below normal. The three places received 20.2 mm, 26.6 mm and 22 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Other places in Punjab that received rain include Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Rupnagar and Mohali.