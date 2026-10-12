Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad today; IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning. The sudden downpour brought cooler conditions to the national capital and caused waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, was likely across Delhi-NCR over the next two to three hours.
“Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours,” the weather department said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall across all 11 districts of the national capital until 9am on Monday.
An orange alert has been issued for parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with temperatures dipping several notches below normal, according to the weather office. Chandigarh, the capital of the twin states, received rainfall during the day. According to the local meteorological centre, the city received 14.4 mm rainfall, with the maximum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.
Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot recorded maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius, 25 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to nine notches below normal. The three places received 20.2 mm, 26.6 mm and 22 mm of rainfall, respectively.
Other places in Punjab that received rain include Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Rupnagar and Mohali.
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