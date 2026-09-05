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Delhi rain puts flyers on ALERT: Airlines issue advisories for IGI airport; IndiGo, Air India warn of possible delays

Passengers flying from IGI Airport should check their flight status before setting out and allow additional travel time.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: September 5, 2026, 2:32 PM IST
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Delhi rain puts flyers on ALERT: Airlines issue advisories for IGI airport; IndiGo, Air India warn of possible delays (File image)

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and nearby parts of the National Capital Region on Saturday morning, disrupting traffic movement and causing waterlogging at several places. Following the heavy downpour, many airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers. IndiGo and Air India cautioned passengers about possible delays at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

IndiGo warned passengers that bad weather in Delhi could affect flight operations and result in delays. The airline asked travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and keep extra time in hand as waterlogged roads and slow traffic could make the journey longer.

Read more: Alert Delhi airport flyers! Multiple flights diverted as IGI airport flooded

Air India also issued an advisory, saying flights operating to and from Delhi could be affected by the prevailing weather conditions.

Delhi Airport says operations normal

Despite the rain, Delhi Airport authorities said flight operations were continuing normally on Saturday morning.

In an advisory issued at 10:30 am, GMR, which operates IGI Airport, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast inclement weather around the airport. However, airport operations were normal at the time of the advisory.

The airport operator said teams on the ground were working with different agencies to facilitate the movement of passengers. Travellers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest information about their flights.

Waterlogging reported in several areas

Moderate rain was reported across Delhi as well as neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad. While the showers brought some relief from the recent heat, they also resulted in waterlogging and slowed traffic at several locations.

Water accumulation was reported around the Palam Airport tunnel, Geeta Colony, Mandi House and Subroto Park, affecting road movement in these areas.

Delhi temperature drops after rain

The rain also brought down the minimum temperature in the national capital.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, around 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day.

According to the weather office, Safdarjung recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall between 11:30 pm on Friday and 5:30 am on Saturday. The weather station received another 1.3 mm of rain between 5:30 am and 8:30 am.

IMD forecasts more rain

The IMD has issued a yellow-to-orange alert for Delhi and adjoining areas and predicted light to moderate rainfall during the day.

With more showers expected, residents have been advised to remain cautious while travelling, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and traffic congestion. Passengers flying from IGI Airport should check their flight status before setting out and allow additional travel time.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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