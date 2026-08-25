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  • Delhi Rain: Rain lashes national capital, waterlogging, traffic jams hit Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad – Check IMD forecast

Delhi Rain: Rain lashes national capital, waterlogging, traffic jams hit Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad – Check IMD forecast

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and NCR on Tuesday, with several areas reporting watterlogging and traffic jams.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 25, 2026, 5:41 PM IST
traffic jam delhi rain
Delhi Rain: Rain lashes national capital, waterlogging, traffic jams hit Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad – Check IMD forecast | Image: ANI

Delhi Rain: Heavy showers lashed Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) again on Tuesday, causing traffic snarls and severe waterlogging on major roads. Major roads, including roads in Connaught Place, ITO, South Avenue, Panchkuian Road and Jantar Mantar witnessed submerged streets, with commuters struggling through flooded roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a spell of rain is expected at many places across Delhi. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected over the NCR.

Read more: Relief for Delhi residents as light rain swept parts of national capital, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi Weather

The weather department has predicted a spell of rain at many places across Delhi and the adjoining NCR. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also possible in isolated places. The capital city may also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds today.

Notably, the monsoon showers come a day after downpours triggered waterlogging and traffic congestion across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Several flights were also being diverted due to the extreme weather conditions.

Here are the routes that commuters should avoid, as they are prone to waterlogging and traffic congestion after heavy rain.

Delhi

Minto Bridge, ITO Intersection, DND Flyway, Ring Road (Dhaula Kuan), Mathura Road, Rohtak Road (Tikri Border to Peeragarhi), Lajpat Nagar Underpass, Mahipalpur Underpass, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Ashram Chowk

Gurugram

Hero Honda Chowk, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH-48), IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Road, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Narsinghpur stretch, Vatika Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road

Noida

Sector 62 Intersection, Sector 18 Underpass, Greater Noida West Link Road (Kisan Chowk), Botanical Garden Metro Station stretch, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (Sector 126/132 stretches), Model Town Roundabout, Sector 60 Underpass

Ghaziabad

NH-9 (Vijay Nagar stretch), Raj Nagar Extension Main Road, Mohan Nagar Intersection, Chaudhary Charan Singh Park stretch, Vasundhara Sector 16 Underpass, Loni Road

Faridabad

Bata Chowk Flyover slip roads, Badkal Chowk, Mathura Road (Ballabhgarh stretch), Old Faridabad Railway Underpass, Neelam Flyover stretch, Hardware Chowk

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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