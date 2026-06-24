Relief for residents as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR with strong winds | Check IMD forecast

A sudden and dramatic shift in weather brings heavy downpours and squally winds to Delhi NCR, breaking the intense spell of summer heat.

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Commuters move on a two-wheeler amid rain (PTI image)

Delhi rain: In a matter of relief for residents of national capital, heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR with strong winds on Wednesday evening. Monsoon likely to reach Delhi-NCR around June 27, bringing much-awaited relief from heat. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around its normal onset date of June 27, offering much-awaited relief from the prevailing heat and humidity across the National Capital Region (NCR). The monsoon has now firmly established itself over Bihar, bringing widespread rainfall across the state and raising an important question for millions of residents in North India.

When will monsoon reach New Delhi?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon entered parts of Bihar on June 11 and advanced further across the state on June 12. Since then, rainfall activity has remained active over eastern India, with the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bihar again on June 24.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 25: Widespread rainfall and severe lightning to impact 14 states, including West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha

IMD predicts widespread rainfall across these areas

For June 24, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall along the west coast and across parts of eastern and northeastern India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Also read: Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘orange alert’ as visibility drops; rain predicted

The normal date for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi is June 27. However, after the monsoon’s advance stalled for nearly two weeks earlier this month, some meteorologists now expect the national capital to miss its normal onset date, and it will likely get delayed until early July.

Despite these projections, the IMD has not officially revised Delhi’s monsoon onset date, nor has it indicated any significant delay extending into the second week of July.

Given the delayed arrival of the monsoon over Kerala, the period during which its advance stalled, and its relatively late onset over Mumbai, the possibility of a slight delay in reaching Delhi cannot be ruled out.

(With inputs from agencies)