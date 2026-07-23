Relief for residents as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR on Thursday; check detailed IMD forecast

A heavy spell of rainfall and strong surface winds hit Delhi and the surrounding NCR regions on Thursday, offering much-needed relief to residents while triggering localized waterlogging and traffic advisories across the capital.

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Delhi rain: Monsoon showers lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat and humidity | Image: ANI

Delhi weather: In a matter of relief for residents, heavy rain lashed Delhi NCR on Thursday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius today, with the India Meteorological Department predicting generally cloudy skies along with brief, light rainfall in isolated areas between afternoon and night. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi rain and weather forecast along with air quality update.

Daytime temperatures update

Daytime temperatures are likely to peak near 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by surface winds reaching speeds of 20 to 25 km/h before slowing down to 10–15 km/h after sunset. Meanwhile, an active southwest monsoon is set to bring heavy to severe downpours across several regions in western, central, and northeastern India.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi NCR

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph during the evening and night. Also, relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent in the evening hours.

How is Delhi Air quality?

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 65 in the “satisfactory” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB’s AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe.”

Monsoon intensifies in Rajasthan; IMD issues heavy rain alert for next four days

The southwest monsoon has intensified once again across Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough currently passing through Bikaner. As a result, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active conditions across the state over the next four days and issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.

Also read: Delhi-NCR monsoon Update, July 23: IMD predicts cloudy skies, rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad for next 6 days; Gurugram on heavy rain watch today

On Thursday, the IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts, while several other districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Beawar and Bhilwara districts.

The highest rainfall was measured at Jagpura (Banswara), which was 167.0 mm, followed by 110 mm in Beawar town, 120 mm each in Asind and Bagore (Bhilwara), 81 mm in Aklera (Jhalawar), and 73 mm in Jhalrapatan. The downpour disrupted normal life in several areas and caused waterlogging in low-lying localities.