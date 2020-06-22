New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas on Monday morning. Notably, the capital city has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days, bringing much relief to Delhiites. Also Read - With Aarogya Setu App, Contact Tracing Will be Done For All COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, Says Home Ministry

These rains are a result of a trough extending from Pakistan to Assam, crossing over north Rajasthan and southern Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Departmen had said. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: 3000 New Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally at 59746; Closely Monitoring Situation, Says AAP Govt

Earlier on Friday, the weather department had said that the condition is likely to get favorable for advancement of SW monsoon in Delhi and Haryana.

Speaking to PTI, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather had asserted that the rains will continue on and off till the onset of the monsoon around June 24-25.

According to weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 in Delhi because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20.

“It helped in further advancement of the monsoon, which has reached eastern Uttar Pradesh and central Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to reach west Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Uttarakhand by June 22,” Srivastava said.

Thereafter, it will make an onset in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab within the next two-three days, he said.

(With agency inputs)