Delhi To Get Relief From Heatwave As IMD Predicts Rainfall; Check State-Wise Weather Forecast

A fresh spell of rainfall has been predicted in Delhi in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, a heatwave alert has been issued by the weather department for several other states.

Delhi rain alert: Good news for city residents as they may get relief from the intense weather. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Parts of India continued to sizzle with extreme heat as scientists say this early baking has all the hallmarks of climate change. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June. A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi

Good news for Delhi residents as they may get relief from the intense weather with rainfall predicted in the city for the coming days. A fresh spell of rain in Delhi will provide some relief starting Monday (April 17), the IMD said.

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, logged a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal on Sunday. Several places in the national capital recorded a maximum temperature three to four degrees Celsius above normal. The automatic weather station in Pitampura recorded a heatwave, with the maximum temperature (41.9 degrees Celsius) settling five notches above normal.

Delhi logged six heatwave spells in the summer season last year, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places. The city saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010. It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29 last year. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years.

Maharashtra

At least 11 people died on Sunday due to sunstroke during ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award event in Navi Mumbai. The nearest weather station to the spot of the event recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

At least 10 districts in Maharashtra have recorded maximum day temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius in mid-April, with Chandrapur the hottest at 43.2 degrees and south Mumbai emerging the “coolest” at 31.6, as per IMD data on Friday.

Bihar

Bihar is likely to witness severe heatwave conditions in the next three-four days, according to a government weather bulletin. A bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government said severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

“People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department,” Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state. Five districts recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or more on Saturday, maximum day temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Aurangabad. The districts that recorded 42 degree Celsius or more temperature on Saturday included: Dehri (42.8 degree Celsius), Patna (42.4 degree Celsius), Jamui (42.3 degree Celsius), Khagaria (42.2 degree Celsius) and Sheikhpura (42.1 degree Celsius).

Odisha

The IMD issued a yellow warning and stated that thunderstorms with lightening are very likely to occur at one or two places in Odisha’s Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts.

In Odisha, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places. The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places – Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

Similarly, six places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees C. These places are Angul (41.1), Sundergarh (41.5), Bolangir (41.2), Titlagah and Malkangiri (41.5 each) and Rourkela (41).

Meanwhile, the state government announced that all Anganwadi centres will have classes from 7 am to 11 am from Monday due to heatwave conditions.

West Bengal

Heatwave conditions will prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till April 19, the Meteorological department said. Forecasting heatwave conditions in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Met department said that day temperatures in the southern districts are likely to rise further, which are already hovering above 40 degrees C mark at several places.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhanman on Sunday recorded the day’s highest temperature in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata’s maximum temperature touched 39.8 degrees Celsius.

The West Bengal government has ordered closure of educational institutions in the state, except the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, for one week or until further orders from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s weather remained mostly dry in the last three-four days during which the day temperatures increased by 1-2 degrees. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, a new western disturbance is likely to become active on April 18 in Rajasthan. Due to this, light rains with thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions for a couple of days.

Himachal Pradesh

Amid rising temperatures in lower hills in Himachal Pradesh with Una recording a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department has predicted a wet spell from April 17 and warned of heavy rainfall, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in the state.

In an advisory, the MeT office warned of damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm and asked the growers to take adequate safety measures like the use of anti-hail nets over the crops and anti-hail guns wherever possible. Rainfall is likely at many places on April 20 and 21 due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation, the weather forecast said.

