New Delhi: A senior citizen lost his life after he apparently drowned under water in a road which got waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the national capital and its surrounding areas Sunday morning.

In a statement today, the Delhi Police said, "Person identified as Kundan, about 60 years old, was driving towards CP (Connaught Place) this morning. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn't succeed. Seems he died of drowning. No external injury marks. Inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC on", the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Earlier, the deceased’s body was found near waterlogged Minto Bridge today. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard.

“I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus”, news agency ANI quoted trackman Ramniwas Meena, who claims that he retrieved the body, as saying”.

Incidentally, earlier today, a bus got stuck in the waterlogged road under the Minto Bridge. Passengers had to be rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states, including Haryana and Punjab, for the next three-four days. For the same period, it also issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.