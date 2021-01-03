New Delhi: At least eight people died on Sunday after a roof collapsed at a crematorium in Delhi’s Muradnagar. Also Read - Farmers To Hold Tractor March on January 6 If Government Fails To Take Decision In Their Favour In Next Meeting

A report by India Today said that 17 people who got trapped in the debris have been recued and taken to a hospital.

Police and NDRF are currently inspecting the spot of the accident.

Delhi has been witnessing rains since the past two days. Some people who were at the crematorium took shelter under the roof when it collapsed.

(More details will be added to the story)