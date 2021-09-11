New Delhi: Incessant heavy rains lashed the national capital Saturday morning, leaving the forecourt of IGI airport and parts of Delhi-NCR waterlogged. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Twitter that “due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt”. “Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved,” DIAL added.Also Read - Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: 5 Flights Diverted Due to Downpour; Traffic Hit in Moti Bagh & RK Puram

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the national capital including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi.

Several other areas in the city including Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogging in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Twitter users also posted videos of waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area, near Minto bridge, ITO, and Nangloi flyover.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

Rainfall in Delhi so far this monsoon season highest in 46 years

A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day.

“The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet,” an IMD official said.

Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'. pic.twitter.com/9IOq3AMb3n — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 11, the city normally gets 590.2 mm of rainfall.

The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

“Light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days. Another wet spell is predicted around September 17-18,” the official told PTI.

