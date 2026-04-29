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Delhi rains: Delhi-NCR gets relief from severe heatwave as rain lashes parts of the national capital; temperature drops, IMD issues statement

Delhi rains: Delhi-NCR gets relief from severe heatwave as rain lashes parts of the national capital; temperature drops, IMD issues statement

Delhi rains: Strong winds and rain showers bring a pleasant change in Delhi's weather. The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers.

Delhi rains: City gets relief from severe heatwave as rain lashes parts of the national capital(Photo Credit: ANI (Video Screengrab)

Delhi rains: Delhi woke up to a refreshing spell of rain and gusty winds on Wednesday morning, ending nearly a week of intense heat with temperatures reaching the 44°C mark. Rain lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing much-needed relief from a recent spell of rising temperatures. The sudden change in the weather patterns resulted in thick cloud cover and strong winds prior to rain falling in different parts of the city, such as Kushak Road and Lutyens. For most of the preceding week, the city was under a ‘yellow alert’ for heat waves with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days.

What led to the sudden rain and temperature drop in Delhi?

As predicted by the IMD, a western disturbance triggered atmospheric activity that quickly lowered the temperature in about an hour. The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers. As per the Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph was very likely across Delhi and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Rain, storms to bring respite from heatwave – Check IMD forecast

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain showers bring a pleasant change in Delhi’s weather, which has been grappling with intense heat wave conditions for the past days. Visuals from Kushak Road. pic.twitter.com/HU2JLsm2to — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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Nearby NCR cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced the same weather on Wednesday morning. It is to be noted that Delhi has been under a “Yellow Alert” for heatwaves, with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur in the entire Delhi and NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan),” RWFC tweeted.

RWFC stated that light rainfall is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu (Haryana), and Shamli.

#WATCH | Visuals from the India Gate after Delhi woke up to a pleasant change in weather with strong winds and rain. pic.twitter.com/nykZ6aSMDG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Also Read: Amid severe heatwave, India’s peak power demand touches record high of 256.11 GW; Will rise even further

Check IMD weather forecast till May 1

April 29: Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon. One or two spells of very light to

light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon to evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 37°C to 39°C and 26°C to 28°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase reaching up to 20 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 18 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” IMD stated.

light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon to evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 37°C to 39°C and 26°C to 28°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase reaching up to 20 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 18 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” IMD stated. April 30: Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during forenoon to afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 25°C to 27°C respectively. “The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming less than 20 kmph from southeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 14 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” the weather department stated.

May 1: Mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 39°C to 41°C and 25°C to 27°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the east direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase reaching up to 18 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 12 kmph from the northeast direction during evening and night.

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