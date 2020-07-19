New Delhi: The early morning showers in Delhi-NCR on Sunday brought respite to people from sweltering heat. However, the rain also led to waterlogging on several roads of the country’s capital city. Also Read - Delhi Wakes up to Heavy to Moderate Rainfall, Will Continue Till July 21
As a result of the waterlogging, a bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) got stuck under the Minto Road Bridge. Passengers of the bus were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Thus far, there are no reports of injury among those of who were on board the DTC bus.
Earlier, the city woke up to a rainy Sunday with heavy to medium shower lashing parts of the capital. Heavy rainfall was also reported from its satellite city of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states, including Haryana and Punjab, for the next three-four days.
“We expect to record around 20 mm rainfall in Delhi during this period which will reduce the deficiency to a certain extent,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, had said.
For the same period, a red alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.