New Delhi: The early morning showers in Delhi-NCR on Sunday brought respite to people from sweltering heat. However, the rain also led to waterlogging on several roads of the country's capital city.

Delhi: The national capital received heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals of waterlogged streets from Minto Road area. pic.twitter.com/0VpCTPbu5d — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

As a result of the waterlogging, a bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) got stuck under the Minto Road Bridge. Passengers of the bus were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Thus far, there are no reports of injury among those of who were on board the DTC bus.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier, the city woke up to a rainy Sunday with heavy to medium shower lashing parts of the capital. Heavy rainfall was also reported from its satellite city of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Noida Sector 10. pic.twitter.com/qZE7wDD4LJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2020

#WATCH: Rain lashes several parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajpath and India Gate. India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/0GmkyQNrul — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states, including Haryana and Punjab, for the next three-four days.

“We expect to record around 20 mm rainfall in Delhi during this period which will reduce the deficiency to a certain extent,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, had said.

For the same period, a red alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.