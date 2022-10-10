New Delhi: It’s October, yet we are witnessing downpours almost throughout the day. People have switched off their ACs and are enjoying the rain dishes. Continuous downpours also brought relief from air pollution but the question begs here – Is it normal? Or does it indicate climate change?Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

Scientists believe a number of factors such as delayed monsoons and the development of low-pressure areas are responsible for continuing rain in several places. Climate change can also be a reason for these delayed rains.

October Rains Not So Unusual

Though rains in the month of October are not completely unusual the rise in the frequency of extreme weather events around the year is a matter of concern. During the month of October, the southwest monsoon retreats, giving way to the northeast monsoon. Southern peninsular India, mainly the eastern part, receives rainfall during this month. The northern parts of India get rainfall or snowfall due to western disturbances.

Delayed Monsoon Withdrawal A Likely Cause

Another reason for this rain could be the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon. The southwest monsoon generally retreats completely by early October, causing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in localised areas while withdrawing. Normally, the monsoon generally bids farewell by September. But this time around, due to the formation of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon is yet to make an exit. And there are chances that the region will continue to be lashed by rains till October 12-13.

Last Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rain from October 6. The heavy downpour began in several parts of India late Friday night and rained over the weekend. The IMD has predicted more rain in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions today.