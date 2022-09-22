New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday issued travel advisory informing the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city after incessant rain lashed Delhi-NCR. Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging culminated into long traffic jams. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation.Also Read - Heavy Rains Throw Normal Life Out of Gear in Delhi-NCR; Water Logging, Traffic Snarls Reported | WATCH

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Hamdard towards Khanpur T-point and vice- versa due to waterlogging . Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022



Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan. Due to road cave-in near Satya Niketan, there is slow moving traffic. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

“Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan,” it said in another tweet.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas,” the Indian Meteorological Department informed.

Just two day rains in New Delhi, Capital of India water logged. pic.twitter.com/FFlaFefDTy — kaadraghu (@ragusmg2) September 22, 2022