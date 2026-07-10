Delhi rains: Heavy rain likely in national capital, are schools, colleges closed today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today. Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad here.

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Delhi rains: Heavy rain likely in national capital, are schools, colleges closed today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Rains: Monsoon rains battered Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and humidity. However, incessant showers resulted in severe waterlogging on major routes. Rainwater inundated several roads and entered houses in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of heavy rainfall today. Rainfall activity is expected to decline from Saturday, July 11. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness heavy rainfall today. Monsoon activity is expected to decline starting Saturday. Check the weather forecast here. An orange alert has been sounded for today.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the capital city, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, July 10. Meanwhile, rainfall activity is very likely to ease in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The weather department has issued Red and Orange alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is likely in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Sambhal and Jyotiba Phule Nagar.

The department has also sounded an orange for Sitapur, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Hapur.

Are School, Colleges Closed Today?

The district administration has declared a holiday for all schools from nursery to Class 12 on July 10 as IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the city. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR today.

Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have been put on an orange alert, while Noida and Gurugram remain under a yellow alert today.

It is to be noted that no school holiday has been announced in the capital city, Noida, Gurugram or Faridabad. It means that educational institutions will function normally in these cities.

Maharashtra Weather

Monsoon activity has created havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, with Mumbai, Thane and Pune affected the most. Severe waterlogging, flood-like situations and potholes have created problems for the public. The heavy rains have disrupted train services and flight operations in recent days. Even Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train was also affected by the rainwater as it inundated several railway tracks. However, the rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Mumbai today.