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Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMDs latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMD’s latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

After the possibility of light rain for two days, Delhi is expected to experience hot weather, with the maximum temperature likely to reach up to 40°C.

Delhi Weather Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi witnessed light rain on Tuesday night, leading to a dip in temperature. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Wednesday as well. The Weather Department has also issued a Yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday, as the weather department had predicted rain, storms, and lightning. Today, the maximum temperature in Delhi may reach 39°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27°C.

Also read: IMD weather forecast: Yellow alert for Delhi, intense heatwave in Gujarat, Maharashtra, rain, storms across these states | Full report

On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a warning of rain and strong winds in the capital and surrounding areas. Strong winds were observed in the city, and the maximum temperature recorded was 39°C.

Here are some of the key details:

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, was 39°C, which is 0.5°C below normal.

No rainfall was recorded there until 5:30 PM.

The department reported that Palam recorded 0.1 mm of rain between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

Most other weather stations either recorded very light rain or no rainfall at all.

After the possibility of light rain for two days, Delhi is expected to experience hot weather, with the maximum temperature likely to reach up to 40°C.

The weather department has not issued any warning for this week.

The IMD has forecast “partly cloudy skies” for Thursday (May 14), with the maximum temperature expected to rise above 39°C and the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 26°C.

Also read: Delhi weather: Light rains lash parts of capital, bring respite from scorching heat | Video

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Mumbai records temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius

Mumbai recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the humidity raising the discomfort level several notches, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for isolated places in the metropolis. The IMD said its Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the Santacruz observatory logged 35.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees above normal.

Some automatic weather stations in Mumbai’s suburban areas recorded even higher temperatures during the day, an IMD official pointed out. “Ram Mandir was the hottest location at 39.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Vikhroli at 38.5 degrees Celsius, Bandra at 37.3 degrees Celsius, Dahisar at 37.1 degrees Celsius, and Vidyavihar at 36.8 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Rainfall in various states reported

Heavy rains have been observed in a few parts of South Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Kerala, Karnataka, and parts of Eastern India recorded light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours.

As per Skymet, rainfall may continue to occur in Tamil Nadu and the Andaman region for the rest of today

Thunderstorms likely to prevail in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and parts of North India.

Light showers may be seen isolated in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

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