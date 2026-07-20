Delhi Weather Update: Will the National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram witness rainfall today? IMD issues statement

The IMD has also forcast very light rainfall across many parts of Delhi, while some isolated areas may receive moderate showers. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, during the morning and afternoon.

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New Delhi: Parts of the National Capital received light rains on Monday morning, bringing partial relief from the rising temperature. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains in the coming days and issued a yellow alert for July 21 and July 22 as monsoon activity is expected to remain active across the city.

The IMD has also forcast very light rainfall across many parts of Delhi, while some isolated areas may receive moderate showers. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, during the morning and afternoon.

It is important to note that the IMD has not issued any weather alert for July 20. However, a Yellow Alert has been issued for July 21 and July 22, warning of rain, thunderstorms and possible heavy showers in parts of Delhi.

Heavy rain likely across several states

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected over parts of the western Himalayan region.

Uttarakhand is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy showers over the next few days.

Here are some of the key details:

Widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha

IMD has forecast widespread to heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell

Widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In western India, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall.

Across south India, widespread rainfall is expected over Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state over the coming days. Light to moderate rain is likely at several places, while isolated areas may receive light showers. On July 19, 2026, rainfall was reported in parts of the state. Here’s the overall weather forecast for Maharashtra for July 20.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in Palghar and Mumbai in Konkan region. Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Light rain is expected.