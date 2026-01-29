Home

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Faridabad today? Check latest IMD update here

New Delhi: Intermittent rainfall has led to a drop in temperatures along with noticeable changes in wind conditions in Delhi-NCR. Notably, rainfall in January has drenched residents of Delhi. The impact of rain and snowfall in different states across the country is clearly visible on the weather. As per the India Meteorological Department, another western disturbance may affect the region from the night of 31 January. This system could bring one or two spells of light rain on 1 February.

According to the IMD, weather conditions are expected to gradually improve as the week progresses. On Thursday, skies are likely to clear, with sunny days and a slight rise in temperatures.

What will the weather be like in NCR?

According to the IMD forecast, moderate fog has been forecast for 29, 30, and 31 January. At present, no weather warning has been issued. However, due to strong winds and rainfall, there has been a reduction in the accumulation of pollution particles, and a partial improvement in air quality is expected over the next few days.

Weather Today

Delhi-NCR will witness partly cloudy skies on 29 January. In the morning hours, as per the IMD, light mist is likely at many places, while moderate mist may occur at some locations. In the National Capital, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 17°C and 19°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C and 8°C.

