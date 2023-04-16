Home

Delhi Rains: Light Downpour in Parts of National Capital A Day After City Breaches 40-degree Mark

The maximum temperature on Saturday breached the 40-degree mark in Delhi for the first time this year, with parts of the city experiencing heatwave conditions, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light rain in Delhi on Saturday, air quality 'moderate' (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday evening bringing some relief from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature on Saturday breached the 40-degree mark for the first time this year, with parts of the city experiencing heatwave conditions, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Notably, the weather department had earlier predicted rain from Tuesday night in the national capital. At least 10 weather stations across the Capital recorded temperatures above 40°C, with one — the Ridge station — recording heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory logged a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius (°C), which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 1.1 degrees higher than the 39.4°C reading on Friday.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum is over 40°C, and the deviation from normal is at least 4.5 degrees. The Ridge station recorded 41.5°C on Saturday —five degrees above the normal.

