New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to light rains which brought respite from hot weather. The weatherman has predicted that similar conditions will prevail in the city for the next three-four days and the mercury will hover between 25 to 35 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, a cloudy sky and gusty winds in Delhi kept the mercury in check, with the national capital recording a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius — six notches below the normal. Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places in the city. Light rainfall witnessed over the last two days ended a dry spell of around 20 days during which the mercury soared to as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat also received light rainfall yesterday, bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

Some parts of Uttar Pradesh also received light rains, while thunderstorm occurred in a few places. Karwi, Chilaghat, Mohoba and Orai recorded 1 cm of rainfall each, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

Various parts of Rajasthan also recorded rainfall between 2 to 3 cms on Monday, bringing the mercury down by several notches. The IMD has forecast dust storm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, at few places in Rajasthan today.

(With agency inputs)