Delhi-NCR Rains: The national capital and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rains during the next two hours on Wednesday, as per the predictions notified by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR. Taking to Twitter, the Met department said, “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Lodi road, IGI airport ), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Barsana, Nandgaon (UP) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” tweeted IMD. Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi causing waterlogging and affecting the vehicular movement in parts of the city and neighboring areas.Also Read - Metro Services Affected on Red Line Section Due to Technical Issues | Check Details Here

Follow this space for the latest updates on Delhi-NCR Rains: