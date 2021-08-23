New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and its adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rains for the next two hours. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi & Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora areas of UP during the next 2 hours”, predicted the IMD.Also Read - Rainfall Activity to Drop in Northwest India From Monday, Light Rains Likely in Delhi
Earlier on Saturday, the national capital had recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. Following the downpour, many places in the city such as Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place and ITO were inundated and vehicular movement was disrupted. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Normal Life Crippled by Record Rains, Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls | 10 Points
The IMD had also issued an Orange alert as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commuting with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. The weather department uses four colour codes – Green means all is well while Yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power supply and have significant risk to life.
From June 1 to August 21, seasonal rainfall accumulation in Delhi’s Safdarjung has climbed up to a whopping 744 mm—more than 50% above normal. The long-period average monsoon rainfall for Delhi is 586 mm, and the city has already registered more than half of this mark so far this year.