New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and its adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rains for the next two hours. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi & Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora areas of UP during the next 2 hours", predicted the IMD.

Daurala, Kithor, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Sambhal and Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/erYoz0B8SB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 23, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, the national capital had recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. Following the downpour, many places in the city such as Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place and ITO were inundated and vehicular movement was disrupted.

The IMD had also issued an Orange alert as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commuting with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. The weather department uses four colour codes – Green means all is well while Yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power supply and have significant risk to life.