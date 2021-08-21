Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) today woke up to heavy rains that caused waterlogging in parts of the capital city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass, and at ITO. Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters. Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari, and Malviya Nagar. Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers” today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for updates on Delhi Rains.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Incessant Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Capital City. Check List of Roads to Avoid

Live Updates

  • 10:37 AM IST
    Delhi Rains: The monsoon has made a comeback in Delhi-NCR after many days. Recently, the Met Department had expressed the possibility of people getting relief from the heat soon. According to the Met Department, a similar weather condition would prevail in Delhi-NCR for the next few days.
  • 10:34 AM IST

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Delhi Traffic Alert: “Traffic will be affected due to waterlogging from MB Road Khanpur T-point to Hamdard Nagar Red Light. Please avoid using this route,” says Delhi traffic police

    Traffic is affected due to waterlogging in both routes from Rajghat to Shantivan.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Delhi Rains: Commuters face difficulties in travelling through the waterlogged roads at AIIMS Flyover following heavy rains.

  • 10:05 AM IST

  • 10:04 AM IST
    Delhi Rains: Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street at ITO. “We are facing a lot of trouble in reaching our office today due to rain and waterlogging,” said a local.
  • 9:33 AM IST

  • 9:07 AM IST
    Delhi Rains: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at ITO. Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters. Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.
  • 8:55 AM IST

  • 8:55 AM IST

    Delhi Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in Delhi today.