Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) today woke up to heavy rains that caused waterlogging in parts of the capital city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass, and at ITO. Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters. Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari, and Malviya Nagar. Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers” today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for updates on Delhi Rains.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Incessant Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Capital City. Check List of Roads to Avoid