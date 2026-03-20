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Delhi Rains Today Live: Heavy traffic hits major roads in national capital, Yellow alert issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the wider NCR region for 11:15 pm, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day.

Published date india.com Updated: March 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi Rains Today Live: Heavy traffic hits major roads in national capital, Yellow alert issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram
Delhi Rains Live Updates

New Delhi: The National Capital on Friday woke up to a cloudy and rainy morning, with light showers reported from several parts of Delhi as well as nearby NCR areas like Noida and Gurugram. Major roads and highways were hit by heavy traffic. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the wider NCR region for 11:15 pm, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day. The sudden change in weather brought relief from rising heat, with the temperature dipping to around 16 degrees Celsius. This is turning March into the wettest in three years, with an average of 9.4 mm of precipitation.

According to the weather department, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain in the morning. The IMD has also cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds are likely. It is important to note that the wind speeds may range between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph at times. The weather department said that intermittent rainfall is likely to persist throughout the day, from morning to night, with multiple spells of light to moderate showers expected to disrupt daily life in parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Delhi Rains Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: Air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 153 in the morning hours.

  • Mar 20, 2026 10:05 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal, while the maximum temperature was around 29 degrees Celsius.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:54 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: Data shared by the IMD showed that Janakpuri recorded the highest rainfall at 12.5 mm, followed by Safdarjung and Lodhi Road with 8.2 mm each. The Ridge station recorded 8.6 mm, while Palam saw 6.2 mm of rainfall.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:48 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: The IMD has cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds are likely. Wind speeds may range between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph at times.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: According to the weather department, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain in the morning, followed by one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall later.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:14 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: The India Meteorological Department has issued a orange alert for Delhi and the wider NCR region for 11:15 pm, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day.

  • Mar 20, 2026 8:57 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: The sudden change in weather brought relief from rising heat, with the temperature dipping to around 16 degrees Celsius

  • Mar 20, 2026 8:56 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Today Live: The National Capital woke up to a cloudy and rainy Friday morning, with light showers reported from several parts of the city as well as nearby NCR areas like Noida and Gurugram.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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