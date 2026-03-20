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Delhi Rains Today Live: Heavy traffic hits major roads in national capital, Yellow alert issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

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Delhi Rains Today Live: Heavy traffic hits major roads in national capital, Yellow alert issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the wider NCR region for 11:15 pm, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day.

Delhi Rains Live Updates

New Delhi: The National Capital on Friday woke up to a cloudy and rainy morning, with light showers reported from several parts of Delhi as well as nearby NCR areas like Noida and Gurugram. Major roads and highways were hit by heavy traffic. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the wider NCR region for 11:15 pm, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day. The sudden change in weather brought relief from rising heat, with the temperature dipping to around 16 degrees Celsius. This is turning March into the wettest in three years, with an average of 9.4 mm of precipitation.

According to the weather department, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain in the morning. The IMD has also cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds are likely. It is important to note that the wind speeds may range between 30 and 40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph at times. The weather department said that intermittent rainfall is likely to persist throughout the day, from morning to night, with multiple spells of light to moderate showers expected to disrupt daily life in parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Delhi Rains Today Live:

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