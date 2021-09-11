Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms, bringing the temperature down to 26 degrees Celcius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and NCR will witness moderate to heavy intensity rains for the next two hours. Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi-NCR —-Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar (Haryana).

