Delhi Rains UPDATE: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad commuters stuck during peak hours, IMD issues orange alert

Delhi-Gurugram Highway and other parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Gurugram, experienced slow-moving traffic due to wet roads and reduced visibility.

Delhi Rains: People of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Friday after moderate rainfall lashed the National Capital Region. Delhi-Gurugram Highway and other parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Gurugram, experienced slow-moving traffic due to wet roads and reduced visibility.

During the peak office hours, commuters faced significant delays. Authorities have advised travelers to plan extra time for their journeys and, where possible, use public transport to avoid congestion. Road users are advised to exercise caution, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid accidents during wet weather conditions.

Here are some of the key details:

Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway and other parts of NCR

Commuters are advised to use metro, buses, or shared transport to avoid long delays.

Roads are slippery; maintain safe distance, reduce speed, and avoid sudden braking.

Allocate additional travel time for work or appointments.

Stay off the roads if possible until conditions improve.

Passengers travelling from Dhaula Kuan, Dwarka, and Mahipalpur faced heavy traffic this morning due to slow-moving vehicles on the Delhi-Gurugram Highway. Meanwhile, travelers from Parthala Bridge, Gaur City, and nearby areas were also caught in the congestion.

