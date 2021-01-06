New Delhi: Many parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning received rains and hailstorm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD’s) has predicted light and moderate rains in adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during the next 2 hours Also Read - Bird Flu Scare: Over 4 Lakh Poultry Birds Die in Haryana in Last 10 Days, States on Alert, Centre Issues Advisory | Key Points

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over & adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during next 2 hours," the weather department said in its morning bulletin.

#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Earlier, the IMD had predicted a sharp fall in temperature Temperature in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) after Wednesday. “In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in increased cold in the Delhi-NCR,” Anand Sharma, additional director general of IMD, had said while talking to ANI.

Sharma, however, did not predict cold wave for today. “There is also a possibility of a dense fog in the early morning so the people have to be careful about that,” he had said.

The IMD chief also said the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue till today and after that, it will start decreasing. Meanwhile, the protesters at the Singhu border were badly affected due to the continuous rains, which are occurring across Delhi.