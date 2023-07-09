Home

Delhi Rains: Schools In National Capital To Remain Closed Tomorrow, Announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the schools In National Capital will remain closed tomorrow.

Delhi Rains: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the schools In National Capital will remain closed tomorrow. The Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi since last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow.”

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

The national capital witnessed heavy downpours for the second day in a row. The weather department informed that the 24-hour rain in the city was the highest in 40 years. Many roads at markets and residential areas are flooded.

Twelve people have died in the past two days as heavy rain pounded several parts of north India. The weather office has predicted more showers over the next couple of days.

Home Minister Amit Shah called Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and took updates on heavy rain in Delhi. Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest in a single day in July since 1982.

Delhi Government School Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Downpour

On Sunday, a wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.

Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government “should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure”.

“While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too,” she said.

