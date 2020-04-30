New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness a spell of light showers accompained by strong gusty winds, TOI reported MeT department as saying on Thursday. Also Read - DA, DR Hike of Delhi Employees, Pensioners Freezed? Govt Says Money to be Used For Fighting COVID-19

Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal mark.

Owing to a series of Western disturbances, the tenperature from April 17 has hovered in the thirties.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said “this year, we will witness a normal monsoon”, which is very crucial given the nationwide lockdown for more than a month due to ongoing health crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The IMD, in its first stage of Long Range Forecast (LRF) for monsoon, said the Southwest Monsoon season, which is from June to September, rainfall across the country as a whole is likely to be normal. “96 to 100 per cent is considered as normal monsoona..The Long Period Average (LPA) of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm,” IMD official had said during an online press conference on April 15.