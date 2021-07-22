New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall along with thunderstorms today. Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday, the weather department said.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Downpour Batters Thane, Palghar; NDRF Helps in Rescue Ops

The IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers in most parts of UP on Thursday and warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lighting is very likely at isolated places. Also Read - Mumbai Rains, Traffic Diversions, Train Schedule: Rainfall to Cross 2,000 MM-Mark Soon, Says Report

Light to moderate rainfall at scattered places over Delhi is very likely in the next 24 hours, the IMD said last night. The rainfall is likely to increase from July 25, the IMD said.

Early on Thursday, the IMD tweeted: “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of South, Southwest, West. Northwest, North Delhi, Jind, Rohtak, Kaithal, Rewari, Bawal, Tizara, Kasganj, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Deeg, Barsana and adj. areas during next 2 hours.”

22-07-2021; 0500 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of South, Southwest, West. Northwest, North Delhi, Jind, Rohtak, Kaithal, Rewari, Bawal, Tizara, Kasganj, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Deeg, Barsana and adj. areas during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/C7FHzHheIw — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the IMD said the western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days. However, the intensity of rainfall over north India is likely to decrease after 24 hours, the Met department said.

On Wednesday, parts of the national capital received light rains and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius — two notches below the normal — and the maximum expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory” category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood 89 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.