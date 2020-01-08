New Delhi: Owing to light rains that caused water-logging in parts of the national capital, traffic snarls were reported from many areas bringing inconvenience to the commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly alerting commuters about areas where traffic was affected through its official Twitter handle.

Vehicular congestion was reported at SP Marg and Dhaula Kuan.

“Traffic is affected on Jheel Road in the carriageway from Krishna Nagar towards Lal Quarters due to water logging near Marathan Jewellery. kindly avoid the stretch” it tweeted.

Further, congestion was also reported from Janakpuri Peeragarhi due to breakdown of a truck.

“Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from District Center Janakpuri towards Peeragarhi due to breakdown of a Truck at Bhera Enclave Underpass,” traffic police tweeted.

Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration.

Also, there is an obstruction in traffic from A Point towards Delhi Gate due to demonstration near Shaheedi park. Commuters are requested to avoid the stretch.

Notably, Delhi-NCR has been receiving rains since last night.

The sudden rainfall can be attributed to A fresh western disturbance has impacted the weather of the northern regions bringing a spell of snowfall and rains over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)