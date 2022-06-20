New Delhi: As North India continues to receive pre-monsoon showers, private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted that the southwest monsoon will likely arrive in Delhi around June 30, three days later than its usual arrival date. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not made a formal announcement about the same.Also Read - Bihar Rains: 17 Dead in Lightning Strikes, Thunderstorm, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

The Met office said that monsoon clouds arrived in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Sunday. The weather bureau predicted that conditions are favourable for it to cover more parts of the country in the next 2-3 days.

“We are expecting 2-3 days delay in the arrival of monsoon over Delhi,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster. The usual onset date is June 27.

The left arm of the monsoon is advancing normally but the right arm is marginally slow, indicating delayed arrival of around 4-5 days in some states, the Met office said.

“We do not have information about Delhi onset as yet,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the national weather forecasting centre of the IMD. However, pre-monsoon rains will continue over Delhi and neighbouring areas till June 22 and then hot and dry winds will blow from the west, leading to a rise in temperatures, he said.

Meanwhile, Skymet has warned that thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers are likely throughout north, central and east India in the next 2-3 days.

The extended range forecast of the Met office shows moderate rainfall over Delhi and neighbouring areas between June 24 and 30.

“From June 22, westerly dry winds will blow. Heatwave conditions are unlikely, but it will be considerably warmer,” said Skymet’s Palawat. “Then we have to wait for monsoon winds to establish, which may be likely around June 30.”