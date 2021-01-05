New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold winter morning with lashes of rains in many areas on Tuesday. Light to moderate intensity rain was observed in the national capital and its surrounding areas and is expected to continue for the next three hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Also Read - Delhi Weather: Rain Lashes Parts of City For Second Day in a Row, IMD issues Orange alert

Minimum temperatures of 14.4 degrees Celsius and 13.2 degrees Celsius were recorded this morning at Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi, respectively.

Earlier on Monday, the observatory registered 1.7 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city under the influence of the strong western disturbance affecting northwest India. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Meham, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat during next 2 hours,” the weather department stated.

Several parts of North India have witnessed light to moderate rains over the past few days due to a western disturbance and above-normal temperatures.

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely to occur in the next three hours in parts of Uttar Pradesh including Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and adjoining areas, the IMD stated.

Most parts of Haryana and Punjab recorded above-normal minimum temperatures. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, the official said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 9.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal 10.5 degrees Celsius Meanwhile, in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius, 13.4 degrees Celsius and 12.5 degrees Celsius respectively, up to eight notches above normal.

Once the western disturbance withdraws, the mercury is likely to dip again.

“The western disturbance is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to four to five degrees Celsius,” the IMD said.