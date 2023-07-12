Home

Delhi Witnesses Huge Traffic Snarls As City Grapples With Aftermath of Incessant Rains, Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Witnesses Huge Traffic Snarls As City Grapples With Aftermath of Incessant Rains, Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed huge traffic jams in many areas on Wednesday owing to the waterlogging, damaged roads, and movement of Kanwarias in the city. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River following the rainfall and release of water by Haryana. Prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 were imposed in flood-prone areas on Wednesday.

Delhi has been grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains over the weekend.

As intermittent rains continued, airline operators advised people to allow more time for their journey to the airport.

“Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement expected en route Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” Vistara tweeted.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: Routes To Avoid and Other Details

In view of the movement of Kanwarias, the movement of traffic in the service lane from Shankar Vihar towards Rajokri Flyover has been restricted.

Due to this, traffic will remain affected on NH-48.

Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly

Huge traffic jam was seen on IGNOU Road, MB Road Saket and Malviya Nagar in the southern part of the city.

The traffic was heavy at Janak Puri from Peeragadhi to Janak Puri Road, on the Vikaspuri flyover, towards District Centre in Janak Puri and Vikas Puri and people stuck for around one hour in these areas.

The carriageway from Gurgaon to IGI Airport was completely jammed and traffic was moving at a snail’s pace.

Traffic was heavy from Delhi towards Gurgaon near Mahipalpur.

Dwarka Sector-12 red light not working causing heavy traffic jams of around one kilometer

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Swarn Park, Mundka towards Tikri border due to waterlogging near Metro Pillar No. 507.

The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg

For east-to-west movement, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Sarai Kale Khan – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road

Delhi Rains:

Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the Yamuna River.

A number of people from low-lying areas along Yamuna have been shifted to makeshift camps along the roads.

As the water level in the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 metres, movement of traffic will be regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, the police said.

