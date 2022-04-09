New Delhi: The northern part of India will see no respite from the sizzling temperature as heatwave is likely to continue over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions on Saturday, and the maximum temperature may settle around 42 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi Sweats at 40 Degree Celcius, IMD Predicts Hotter Days Ahead | Key Points
The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the IMD said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 48 per cent. A ‘severe heatwave’ scorched Delhi on Friday with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and the highest so far this year.
Heatwave in north India: 5 points
- The meteorological office had issued an orange alert, warning of a ‘severe heatwave’ in the national capital on Saturday. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
- Most places in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan are likely to record maximum temperatures between 44 degrees Celisus and 45 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI. The weather office has issued a red alert warning of an intense heatwave in some districts of western Rajasthan.
- Heatwave conditions seared Rajasthan on Friday with the maximum temperature settling six to seven notches above normal in most parts of the state. Alwar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.
- The maximum temperature in Narmadapuram and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 44.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, leading to both places making it to the list of the 10 hottest places in the country, an IMD official said. Eleven areas, including Ratlam, were in the midst of a severe heatwave, he added.
- With most parts of Gujarat reeling under a heatwave, the Kandla airport in the Kutch district registered the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday.