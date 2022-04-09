New Delhi: The northern part of India will see no respite from the sizzling temperature as heatwave is likely to continue over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions on Saturday, and the maximum temperature may settle around 42 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi Sweats at 40 Degree Celcius, IMD Predicts Hotter Days Ahead | Key Points

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the IMD said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 48 per cent. A ‘severe heatwave’ scorched Delhi on Friday with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and the highest so far this year.

Heatwave in north India: 5 points