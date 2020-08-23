New Delhi: At a time when Delhi is reopening hotels and weekly markets to revive the city’s economy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the help of everyone, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now. Also Read - Coronavirus: As India's Count Breaches 30 Lakh Mark, Health Ministry Points to Near 75% Recovery Rate

He also added that the way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world.

"I am happy that with the help of everyone, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now. The way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world," Kejriwal said in a statement.

Saying that his government imposed lockdown only once, Kejriwal said he understood that the work and COVID management can go hand-in-hand.

“We imposed lockdown in Delhi only once, and then gradually resumed work across fields from June 1 onwards. Probably, Delhi is the only city where lockdown hasn’t been imposed again, as we understand work and COVID management can go hand-in-hand,” Kejriwal added.

Talking about opening of Delhi Metro, Kejriwal said that he has written to the centre and hoped that it will be reopened soon.

“We have requested the Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon,” Kejriwal added further.

The national capital on Sunday recorded 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. Over 1,250 discharges/recoveries were also recorded on Sunday.

The health department said that the total number of cases now at 1,61,466 including 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases and 4,300 deaths.