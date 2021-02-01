New Delhi: The national capital reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Monday, the lowest in the last 10 months, authorities said. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Rashtrapati Bhavan to Reopen For Public Viewing From Feb 6

Only 32 COVID-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which was also the lowest in the last 10 months, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The death toll mounted to 10,856 and the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,217.

The 121 cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city’s COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.

Jain said the severity of coronavirus is on a downward trend, but “we should be careful”.

“Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,” he tweeted.