New Delhi: The national capital recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Over 4000 Cases Within 24 Hours; Containment Zones Rise to 1488 | Check Full List Here

The fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day. Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest bulletin. Also Read - Delhi COVID Strategy: With 678 Sealed Areas, Delhi Sees Success in Containment Strategy

The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,766 from 2,714 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.61 per cent while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.

According to the bulletin, 10,626 beds out of a total of 15,742 beds in COVID hospitals are vacant.

It said 928 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 41,975 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat test figures were 16,795 in all adding to 58,770, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was over 2.21 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 42 lakh.

The bulletin said 3,12,918 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 14,979 compared to 14,227 the previous day.